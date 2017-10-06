CCTV cameras installed by KCC at illegal dumping blackspot

CCTV cameras have been installed at an illegal dumping blackspot in east Kerry.

Cllr Brendan Cronin raised the matter at the Killarney Municipal District and asked what can be done to stop the dumping at the Glen between Bawnanaglanna and Cockhill.

The local authority says funding has been secured under the second phase of the Anti-Dumping Initiative to install CCTV cameras at a number of known illegal dumping blackspots.

Cameras have been put in place at this location and the council says it will also organise a clean-up of the area.