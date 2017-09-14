Cavan And Dublin Managers Tip Kerry For All Ireland Glory

The Kerry Minor team to play Derry in the Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Final on Sunday will be named tomorrow night.

Cavan are the only team to have played both Kerry and Derry in this year’s championship.

Derry beat Cavan 1.22 to 2.12 in The Ulster Final with Kerry overcoming Cavan in The All Ireland Semi Final 2.22 to 2.10.

Cavan manager John Brady believes there are 2 reasons why ”The Kingdom” will prevail on Sunday……….

Meanwhile Derry had 3 points to spare over Dublin in The All Ireland Semi Final.

Dublin manager Tom Gray admits that Kerry have been the form team in the championship……………