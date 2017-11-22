Caution urged across Kerry due to spot flooding

Kerry motorists are urged to continue to exercise caution this afternoon due to spot flooding.

Heavy rainfall overnight and this morning resulted in flooding on roads, particularly in the north of the county.

A status yellow rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster remains in place until 9 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann is forecasting 30 to 40mm of rain, with larger totals possible on high ground.

Meanwhile the main N86 Tralee Dingle road has reopened following last night’s fatal collision.

A 39-year-old cyclist died following the incident at Tonevane at 8.15pm, the drivers of two cars were also taken to hospital.