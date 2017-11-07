Cautie Linnane née Smith, School Road, Knightstown, Valentia Island.

Waking at her residence today from 5pm to 9pm (Tues Nov 7th).  Removal on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown.  Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.  Enquires to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia.

