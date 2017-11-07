Waking at her residence today from 5pm to 9pm (Tues Nov 7th). Removal on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Enquires to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia.
Noreen Titherington nee O’ Connor, UK and Curraheen, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday form 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Thursday...
Cautie Linnane née Smith, School Road, Knightstown, Valentia Island.
Kerry County Councillor accuses colleague of having a Stalinist approach to regenerating Denny site
A Kerry County Councillor has accused a colleague of having a Stalinist approach to regenerating the Denny site in Tralee. At yesterday's monthly meeting of...
Garda to dispose of over a dozen motor vehicles seized in the district
Gardaí in Tralee have advertised their intention to dispose of motor vehicles that were seized in the district. There are currently 13 motor vehicles being...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
IT Tralee went down 6-12 to 1-5 at Athlone IT in Camogie League Div 2. IT Tralee beat UL 3-14 to 1-13 in the Munster...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC 47 St Marys 55 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Imperials 29 Horans Health Stores 36 Lee Strand Juveniles U16 DIV...
Morning Sports Update
HORSE RACING Joseph O'Brien became the youngest trainer to win the Emirates Melbourne Cup when his Rekindling led home an Irish 1-2-3 in the race...