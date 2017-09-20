Causeway ploughman claims All-Ireland title in Tullamore

A Kerry man says claiming an All-Ireland title at the National Ploughing Championships has yet to sink in.

Yesterday, Colm Dineen from Causeway beat off stiff competition from ten others in the 3 Furrow Conventional Junior Plough Class to take the top honour.

Colm started ploughing in 2005 and came 5th in the same class in Tullamore last year.

The win brings to 44 the number of All-Ireland ploughing titles to come to Kerry by 26 individuals and is the 5th All-Ireland title to come to Causeway.

Colm says he is absolutely delighted with the win.