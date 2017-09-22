Causeway cousins taste success at National Ploughing Championships

A North Kerry village will tonight be celebrating not one but two All-Ireland titles at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Yesterday, Causeway man Michael P Donegan took first place in the Junior Conventional Plough Class.

On Tuesday, his first cousin and neighbour Colm Dineen won the 3 Furrow Conventional Junior Plough Class.

The wins bring to 45 the number of All-Ireland ploughing titles brought to Kerry by 27 individuals.

A homecoming event is planned at Keane’s bar in Causeway from 8 o’clock tonight to mark the local successes.

Michael P Donegan says the competition in Tullamore was tough but he was confident in his performance.