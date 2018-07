Causeway have advanced to the semi-finals of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.

A 2-15 to 12 points win over Lixnaw means they join Ballyduff in the last four.

Mike O’Halloran reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fthurling-1.mp3





Defeat for Lixnaw puts them into Round 3, where the losers from Round 2A take on the winners from 2B over the final weekend of this month.

2A losers were Lixnaw & Crotta.

2B winners were St.Brendans and Kilmoyley.