Catherine Stack, Tinnahalla, Milltown.

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Wednesday (April 18th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry County Council paid €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year
Kerry County Council paid out €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year. Clancy Plant Hire, Moyvane was the biggest beneficiary, followed by...
Acute accommodation shortage in Listowel with no improvement in sight
Listowel is experiencing acute problems in terms of sourcing properties to rent, with no improvement in sight. John Corridan of Corridan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors,...
Over 42 millimetres of rain falls in Kerry in 24 hours
Kerry recorded the highest rainfall in the country yesterday. The heavy downpours led to flooding across the county and the closure of several roads. Met Éireann...
Kerry fans of country music legend Big Tom reminiscing since his passing
Fans of Big Tom in Kerry have been reminiscing about the country music legend who passed away at the age of 81. The showband singer...
Council to contact Irish Water about testing water supplies for radon
Kerry County Council is to contact Irish Water about testing water supplies for radon. Councillor Michael Gleeson raised the issue at the council's monthly meeting,...
Latest Sports
Kerry Football Manager Expecting Severe Competition For Places
Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects severe competition for places come Championship time. The Kerry football manager says he is happy with the strength of the squad as...
Draws Made For KDL Cup Competitions
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1/4 Finals Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic. Castleisland A v Killarney Athletic. Killorglin Afc v Fenit Samphires. Killarney...
New KDL Fixtures Revealed For This Week
Thursday 19th April 2018 Denny Premier B 7-00 Classic Fc v Mitchels Avenue, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch. Saturday 21st...