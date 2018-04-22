Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Monday (April 23rd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place at 10.30am on Tuesday morning. Burial afterwards in Churchill Graveyard, Fenit, Tralee arriving at 12.45 approx.
5 Quality Days Of Racing Ahead Of Us At Punchestown
The 2018 Punchestown Festival gets underway next Tuesday with five high quality days racing offering over €3million in prize money. The main story at...
Catherine O’Sullivan, Rock Road, Killarney.
John (Johnny) Hickey, Shanaknuck, Millstreet, Co. Cork
Reposing in Tarrant's Funeral Home, Millstreet tomorrow Monday from 6:30pm - followed by removal at 8:30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster have been beaten 27-22 by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup semi-finals. Racing led the Irish province 24-3 at half-time in Bordeaux. Teddy Thomas...
Hannah Murphy née Nash, Behins, Listowel
Reposing at O' Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will...
Kerry Secure Draw In Final Minutes
Kerry left Mounthawk Park today with a draw on a scoreline of 2-2 at home to wexford this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity U17...