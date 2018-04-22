Catherine O’Sullivan, Rock Road, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Monday (April 23rd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place at 10.30am on Tuesday morning. Burial afterwards in Churchill Graveyard, Fenit, Tralee arriving at 12.45 approx.