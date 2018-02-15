Catherine O’Brien, Ballsbridge, Dublin and formerly of Islandmore, Clonkeen, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Agatha’s Church, Glenflesk, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk, Killarney.

