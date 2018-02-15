Catherine O’Brien, Ballsbridge, Dublin and formerly of Islandmore, Clonkeen, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Agatha’s Church, Glenflesk, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk, Killarney.
Latest News
Kerry’s Live Register falls 14% in a year
Kerry's Live Register has dropped almost 14% in a year. That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office. 9,580 people in Kerry signed...
Denis Courtney, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney
reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5 to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for 11 O...
Minister says south Kerry TB outbreak showing signs of improvement
The Agriculture Minister has said the TB outbreak in cattle in south Kerry is showing signs of improvement. The comments followed a question in the...
Michael Day, Cloon and Reen, Ballinskelligs
reposing on Friday at Fitzpatrick's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8.30pm....
Michael Lawlee, Ballygologue Park and late of Church Street, Listowel
reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral home, Listowel on Friday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Kildare will minus 2 players for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2 ''A'' Round 3 game with Kerry. Both Cian Forde and Mark Grace are...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Iain Henderson appears to have picked up an injury ahead of Ireland's Six Nations match against Wales. The Ulster lock was replaced at half time...
Community Games Weekend Preview
The action this weekend is on Saturday and Sunday with Boys and Girls U13 Indoor soccer taking place in Duagh and Miltown. With the details,...