Catherine Murphy née Murphy, of Reenalagane, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh this evening from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR