Catherine Mc Gillycuddy née O’Sullivan, Cosha, Glencar.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Saturday from 2pm to 4.45pm. Removal at 4.45pm on Saturday to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Inchrue Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin