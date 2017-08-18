Catherine Mc Gillycuddy née O’Sullivan, Cosha, Glencar.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Saturday from 2pm to 4.45pm. Removal at 4.45pm on Saturday to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Inchrue Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin
Latest News
30 per cent increase in agency assisted employment in South-West since 2007
There has been a 30 per cent increase in State agency-assisted employment in the South-West since 2007. That's according to the Annual Employment Survey 2016...
Works to facilitate wheelchair users on Tralee’s Oakpark Road to be completed this month
Works on the footpath at the entrance to the old Irish Rail goods yard in Tralee to facilitate wheelchair users get underway this month. Fine...
John Sean Foley, Coolbane, Killorglin
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Saturday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. James's Church, Killorglin on Sunday at 12...
Kerry Has Its First Medal At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Kerry has its first medal at the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships. From Donegal, reporting is Mary B Teahan
Venue Confirmed For Kerry’s Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
The venue has been confirmed for Kerry’s TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom are to play Dublin in Semple Stadium, Thurles at...
Latest Sports
Kerry Has Its First Medal At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Kerry has its first medal at the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships. From Donegal, reporting is Mary B Teahan
Venue Confirmed For Kerry’s Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
The venue has been confirmed for Kerry’s TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom are to play Dublin in Semple Stadium, Thurles at...
Kerry Lady Going For Glory At AFL International Cup Grand Final
The women's Irish Aussie Rules team, the Alfa Irish Banshees, will tomorrow morning contest the 2017 AFL International Cup Grand Final. Kerry’s Laura Flannery and...