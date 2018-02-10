Catherine (Kitty) Twomey (née Murphy), Leaselands, Mallow, Co.Cork & late of Lower Waterville, Co.Kerry.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow, Co.Cork on Sunday (Feb.11th) from 6pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St.Mary’s Church, Mallow, Co.Cork.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Mallow, Co.Cork.

