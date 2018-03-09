Catherine ‘Kitty’ Normoyle nee Keane, Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Moyvane

reposing at her home on Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin, Co. Limerick.

