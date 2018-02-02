Catherine ‘Kitty’ Hartnett née Mc Evoy, Inch West, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 6pm. Followed by removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Up to 1,300 people without water in Glenbeigh – Mountain Stage area
Up to 1,300 people in the Glenbeigh / Mountain Stage area are without water due to a serious outage. Kerry County Council and Irish Water...
Man helping gardaí with inquiries into serious assault near Listowel
A man is helping Gardaí with their inquiries into a serious assault near Listowel on Wednesday. However, no arrests have been made in relation to...
Nine Kerry Bed & Breakfasts featured in TripAdvisor Top 25 B&Bs in Ireland
Nine Kerry Bed & Breakfasts feature in TripAdvisors' Top 25 B&Bs and Inns in Ireland. The Travellers' Choice Awards list features three B&Bs in Killarney,...
KDL Fixtures Update
There are no games this evening in the KDL. Tomorrow Premier B takes centre stage. John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League sides have National Cup ties this weekend. Locally, the focus is on the even age groups. Reporting is Padraig Harnett...
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Update
There are no games this evening in the KDL. Tomorrow Premier B takes centre stage. John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League sides have National Cup ties this weekend. Locally, the focus is on the even age groups. Reporting is Padraig Harnett...
Kerry Hurling & Football Teams To Be Announced Tonight
The Kerry teams are to be announced tonight for round 2 of the Allianz Leagues. Both go into the weekend off the back of opening...