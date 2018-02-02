Catherine ‘Kitty’ Hartnett née Mc Evoy, Inch West, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 6pm.  Followed by removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

