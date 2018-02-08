Catherine ‘Kitty’ Culloty née Courtney, Barnfield, Currow & Glebe, Kilcummin.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Latest News
4 Changes On Ireland Rugby Team For Meeting With Italy
Jordan Larmour is in line to make his Ireland debut against Italy on Saturday. The promising 20-year old has been named among the replacements...
Appeals to revised casual trading byelaws for Kenmare withdrawn
Appeals to revised casual trading byelaws for Kenmare have been withdrawn. Casual trading in the town has been the subject of a long-running dispute between...
One premises in Tralee Garda Division raided as part of nationwide child pornography clampdown
Gardai have confirmed that one premises in the Tralee Garda Division has been raided as part of an investigation into the possession and distribution...
5.1 nursing posts to be created with additional eight beds in Kenmare Nursing Unit
The opening of eight additional beds in Kenmare nursing unit will see an additional 5.1 nursing posts created at the hospital. This week Cork/Kerry Community...
Rose Escorts sought for Rose of Tralee International Festival
Rose Escorts are being sought for this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival. Those hoping to take part must be aged between 21 and 30. Reigning...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech remains a doubt for Saturday's north London derby. The 35 year old could miss Premier League showdown against Tottenham due to...
Community Games Weekend Preview
COMMUNITY GAMES. The action this weekend is on Sunday with Boys U10 Indoor soccer taking place in Duagh and Miltown. With the details, Nelius Collins.............