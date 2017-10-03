Catherine Kitty Bonn née Kelly, Gortagullane, Ballymacelligott.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Requiem mass for Catherine Kitty Bonn née Kelly will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymacelligott tomorrow Wed at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.  Enquiries to Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR