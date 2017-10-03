Catherine Kitty Bonn née Kelly, Gortagullane, Ballymacelligott.

Requiem mass for Catherine Kitty Bonn née Kelly will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymacelligott tomorrow Wed at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Enquiries to Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland.
Latest News
Byrnes Spar shops in Tralee win National Q Mark Awards
Byrnes Spar shops in Caherslee and Oakpark in Tralee have won two national awards. They were honoured for Hygiene and Food Safety at The National...
Goulding And Galvin Count Down To This Weekend’s County Senior Hurling Final
Ballyduff’s Jack Goulding says the atmosphere is different on Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final day. Ballyduff this Sunday bid to regain the title,...
Kerry’s Shane Conway Named All-Ireland U21 ‘B’ Hurler Of The Year
Kerry’s Shane Conway is the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 ‘B’ Hurler of the Year. The Kingdom forward gets the accolade following his display in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Harry Arter, James McCarthy and David McGoldrick have been training with the Republic of Ireland as the countdown continues to final World Cup...
