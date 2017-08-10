Catherine ‘Kitty’ Barrett née Woulfe, Lr. Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

