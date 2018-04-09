Catherine Kit Murphy, née Kelleher, Newquarter, Gneeveguilla

Reposing at O’ Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to O’ Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree

