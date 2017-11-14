Catherine Kirby née O’Sullivan, Lower Derrindaffe, Duagh and late of Langford St Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral home Derry Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 15th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Bridget’s Church Duagh.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards In Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

