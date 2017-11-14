Catherine Kirby née O’Sullivan, Lower Derrindaffe, Duagh and late of Langford St Killorglin.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral home Derry Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 15th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Bridget’s Church Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards In Springmount Cemetery Duagh.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER For the Republic of Ireland tonight, the equation could not be more simple - beat Denmark and they're going to next year's World Cup....
Kerry Opt Out Of McGrath Cup
The Kerry Senior footballers will not be taking part in the forthcoming McGrath Cup. The defending champions have opted out of the competition due to...
Over €1 million to be spent next year on closed North Kerry Landfill
Over €1 million is to be spent next year on the North Kerry Landfill, which closed over three years ago. The details were revealed in...
Man transferred to hospital in Dublin following Kilflynn crash
The Abbeydorney to Kilflynn road remains closed this lunchtime following a serious crash last evening. Two men, who were travelling in a car which crashed...
Kerry Group offers milk price increase to resolve supplier dispute
Kerry Group has offered a milk price increase to resolve a supplier dispute. They have tabled an offer worth 1.75 cent per litre to suppliers on...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER For the Republic of Ireland tonight, the equation could not be more simple - beat Denmark and they're going to next year's World Cup....
Kerry Opt Out Of McGrath Cup
The Kerry Senior footballers will not be taking part in the forthcoming McGrath Cup. The defending champions have opted out of the competition due to...
West Kerry Senior Football Semi-Finals To Go Ahead On Saturday
Both semi-finals of the West Kerry Senior Football Championship are to be played on Saturday. They’ll go ahead as a double header in Dingle. Dingle will...