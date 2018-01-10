Catherine ‘Kathleen’ O Connor nee O’Donnell, Kerins Park, Tralee

reposing at Hogans Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass on Friday morning at 10 O Clock. Funeral immediately afterward to New Rath Cemetery.

