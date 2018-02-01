Catherine Harnett née Mc Evoy, Inch West, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Feb 2nd) from 5pm to 6pm. Followed by removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
