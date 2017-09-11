Catherine (Cathy) Dunne née Breen, Ardcullen, Ballyduff, Tralee and formerly of Ballyconry, Lisselton

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home Ballyduff Tuesday from 5p-m to 7pm- followed by removal at 7pm to SS Peter and Pauls Church Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Nan Nagle Listowel.

