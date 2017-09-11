Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home Ballyduff Tuesday from 5p-m to 7pm- followed by removal at 7pm to SS Peter and Pauls Church Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Nan Nagle Listowel.
Catherine (Cathy) Dunne née Breen, Ardcullen, Ballyduff, Tralee and formerly of Ballyconry, Lisselton
Garda whistleblower wants to see more officers follow Noirin O’Sullivan
The Garda Commissioner has retired, leaving questions over the future of the force. Noirin O'Sullivan stepped aside yesterday, saying the core of her job is...
Bluebird Care to hire 15 people in Kerry and West Cork
A home care provider is looking to recruit 15 people for its operations in Kerry and West Cork. Bluebird Care today announced it is to...
Oil exploration well off Kerry coast to be abandoned
An oil exploration well off the Kerry coast is to be abandoned. Providence Resources, the Irish-based oil and gas exploration company, today provided an update...
Call for utility companies and council to forward plan to limit disruption
There's a call for utility companies and Kerry County Council to forward plan in order to limit disruption for locals. That's according to Listowel Fine...
Latest Sports
Medals For Killorglin At Offshore Rowing Championships
1st in the Women's Singles - Monika Dukarska 3rd in the Women's Singles - Jessica Lee 3rd in the Women's Quad - Mara Treacy, Rhiannon O’Donoghue,...
Extra Racing Day For Killarney In 2018
2018 will see Killarney stage an additional day as part of their very popular July Festival to make it a five-day meeting. The 2018 Fixture...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday September 12th JK Sports 12 Premier: St Brendan’s Park v LB Rovers 6.30pm Wednesday Sept 13th Killarney Plaza 15 Division 1: Killarney Athletic v Killorglin B Thursday...