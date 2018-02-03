Catherine Carroll nee O Sullivan, Mills Road, Killarney and late of Killeagh, Farranfore





reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Monday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

