Catherine C. Carey (née Roche) Hollybush Road, Tulligbeg, Killorglin & formerly of Gortloughera, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, on Sunday evening (May 27th), from 4pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports 6/4 on favourite Palatine Diva won race 11 at Curraheen Park for Killarney’s Stuart Welford by 13 lengths in 28.46.
Kerry drivers among 211 caught speeding during National Slow Down Day
211 cars have been found breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day. The final results are in for the 24 hours gardai were...
Awards presented to Kerry Business Women
The achievements of over 30 leading businesswomen in the county have been celebrated at the annual Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards. The Lifetime Achievement...
