Cathaoirleach says new Killarney car park will provide only half of spaces needed

By
radiokerrynews
-
A new car park to be developed in Killarney will provide only half of the spaces needed, according to the Killarney Cathaoirleach.

Kerry County Council will launch a public consultation process in the coming weeks following a decision by councillors to acquire a 1.25-acre site for car and bus parking between the Mercy Convent and Áirne Villa on the Rock Road.

This development will also include a new footpath to link to the town centre; the council has also bought a neighbouring one-acre site, where about 12 houses could be developed.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher says it’s a welcome development, but is only half of the amount of car and bus parking spaces that Killarney needs.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says a decision has yet to be made on bus parking in the Rock Road facility, and he’s suggesting that some bus parking could be removed from Lewis Road.

