Cathaoirleach rejects claim meetings are being conducted unfairly

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District has rejected the claim meetings are being conducted unfairly.

Councillor Niall Kelleher was responding to criticism from Councillor Maura Healy-Rae, who claimed yesterday’s monthly meeting in the district was unfair, and that Cllr Kelleher was changing the rules to suit himself.

Towards the close of yesterday’s meeting, Councillor Maura Healy-Rae questioned how the event had been run, specifically, the Cathaoirleach’s management of accepting proposers.

Earlier, Councillors Bobby O’Connell and Healy-Rae had both proposed for Kerry County Council to take an estate in Castleisland in charge.

Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher allowed Councillor O’Connell’s proposal to stand, thereby reducing Councillor Healy-Rae to seconder.

The Kilgarvan councillor took issue with this, and questioned the management of the meeting, claiming Councillor Kelleher was changing the rules to suit himself.

The meeting’s administrator Brenda Conway advised the councillors that all correct procedures were followed by the Cathaoirleach.

He subsequently rejected Councillor Healy-Rae’s accusations, reiterated all business had to be conducted through the chair, and that she was ‘playing politics’ in this instance.