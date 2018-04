The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Niall Kelleher is hosting a civic welcome for the Mayor of a German town this evening.

Mayor of Weissenberg Juregn Schroppell and a delegation from the town of Pleinfeld are meeting local representatives in the Council Chamber in the Killarney Town Hall.

Killarney is twinned with the town of Pleinfeld, which is the main tourist destination in the Franconian Lake District of Germany.