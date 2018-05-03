Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says town needs to look at long term traffic solutions

Elsewhere, the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says the town needs to look towards longer term solutions to make it safer and more accessible for traffic.

A short-term plan to upgrade traffic calming measures at the Lewis Road junction of the existing Killarney Bypass is due to go out for public consultation in the coming months.

Longer term solutions for the accident blackspot include a new roundabout, spur road, no right turn from Lewis Road, speed limit reduction and widening footpaths.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Niall Kelleher also called for warning signs to be erected approaching the junction: