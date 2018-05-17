Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says Prince Charles would receive warm welcome

By
radiokerrynews
-
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says Prince Charles and his wife Camilla would receive a warm welcome in the town.

It’s being reported the future King of England and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Kerry and Cork next month for a three-day visit.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, Cllr Niall Kelleher has also extended a welcome to Prince Harry and Meghan Markel who are getting married this weekend.

Prince Charles would be retracing the footsteps of his great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria who visited Killarney in 1861.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD Cllr Niall Kelleher says the town is prepared for such a visit:

