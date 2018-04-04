Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD hits out at “disrespect” shown by Transport Infrastructure Ireland

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being disgustingly disrespectful to people who have signed a petition regarding an accident blackspot.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says TII has also shown disrespect to councillors who are seeking a meeting about the Lewis Road junction on the Killarney Bypass.

He said the time for talk is over and action is needed now.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for action on the Lewis Road junction which has been the scene of numerous crashes including fatalities.

Around 18,500 motorists use the Killarney Bypass daily.

Plans for the Lewis Road junction were presented to Killarney MD councillors by Transport Infrastructure Ireland in December but a follow-up meeting has not yet taken place.

Kerry County Council said it is actively engaged with TII which has requested an evaluation of the scheme including latest traffic count figures.

This work is underway with a view to having approval of the final proposals in June or July.

The preliminary design is being developed along with environmental and archaeological studies.

A follow-up request for a deputation of councillors has been made to TII; a meeting is also being sought between councillors and the Road Design Office in Castleisland.