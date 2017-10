The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says he is very concerned about the safety of people at pedestrian crossings in Killarney town.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said he has received several complaints of people ignoring the pedestrian crossings at the library and Daly’s Roundabout.

Kerry County Council is to examine the areas for adequate signage and a meeting with Gardai will be held where the matter will be discussed.