Casual Trading Bye-Laws come into effect in Kenmare

Long awaited casual trading bye-laws come into force in Kenmare from today.

Kerry County Council passed the new regulations in March of this year; it followed lengthy hearings in Killarney District Court on the matter.

Traders with a licence will be permitted to use bays around the Fairgreen in the town; businesses in the town have also been told they are no longer permitted to put tables and chairs on parking spaces.





Councillors have called for extra resources to ensure the changes are enforced.