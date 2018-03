A Castleisland woman led the St Patrick’s Day Parade in London earlier today.

Liz Shanhan, who is also the current London Kerry Person of the Year, joined a prestigious group of exceptional women of Irish Heritage when she led today’s parade.

Liz Shanahan is a leader of the Irish business community abroad, she has been hugely successful both in business and in building networks between people and businesses with Irish and, especially, Kerry connections.