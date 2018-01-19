Castleisland mother facing homelessmess

Deirdre spoke to Tara from Castleisland who is a mother of five and soon will have nowhere to live and is no closer to getting a council house.
State made nearly €300,000 from selling local Garda stations in Kerry
The State made nearly €300,000 from selling local Garda stations in the county. 12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station...
Kerry biotechnology company announces expansion
A Kerry biotechnology company has announced an expansion in its operations. BioAtlantis, a global player in the biostimulant and nutraceutical sectors, is advertising seven new...
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says, while he doesn’t share Mícheál Martin’s view on 8th...
Mícheál Martin says his change of position on abortion isn't about trying to boost Fianna Fáil's popularity. He says it's not about polling, and that...
Tougher Law on Drink Drivers Passes Crucial Stage in Dáil – January 19th, 2018
Kerry Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, says he will continue his opposition to the Road Traffic Bill and has some strong words about Transport Minister,...
Call from the Dáil – January 19th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on a very important week for Irish society and politics – the Garda apology to Joanne...