A new cystic fibrosis paediatric outpatient unit will help patients live longer and healthier lives.

That’s according to Castleisland man and Chair of charity Build4Life Joe Browne who was in Cork University Hospital yesterday to hand over almost half a million euro from fundraising for the four ensuite rooms and gym.

The money will also be used for three rooms for children with diabetes.

Mr Browne says the unit will be a huge relief to children with CF and their families: