Castleisland man receives a prison sentence for assaulting two women

A Castleisland man awaiting sentencing for a serious assault has received a prison sentence for assaulting two women.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, had pleaded guilty to four charges, including assaulting two women on Main Street, Castleisland on the 19th August 2015

Mr Lane is due to be sentenced for assault causing serious harm in November of this year, following an assault which occurred in January of this year.





Tralee District Court heard that on the 1st March 2015, Mr Lane got out of a car on Killarney Road, Castleisland and confronted a man, before kicking and punching him, and hitting him with a plastic drain pipe.

Three months later, on the 2nd of June, gardaí stopped a car in which the accused was a passenger in Castleisland town.

Mr Lane told gardaí to ‘f off’ and told one garda member he’d get their family.

In August, Mr Lane assaulted two women on Main Street Castleisland after they had returned from a night out in Tralee.

After punching the first woman in the face, Mr Lane was then pursued by her friend, who he then turned on and punched in the chest.

Solicitor for Mr Lane, David Ramsey, said his client had a history with the victims and their families, and Mr Lane conceded he lost control.

Judge David Waters fined Mr Lane a total of €1000 and imposed two 3-month concurrent prison sentences.

Mr Lane is currently in custody, awaiting his sentencing hearing in November.