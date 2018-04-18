Castleisland man charged in relation to alleged assault has had more serious charge brought against him

A Castleisland man charged in relation to an alleged assault in the town has had a more serious charge brought against him.

24-year-old Seán Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland had been charged with assault causing harm, however, following instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution, the charge has been withdrawn.

At 5.30am on Sunday, January 14th, a seriously injured man in his 20s was found lying in the street by neighbours in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

It’s alleged two people goaded the man to come out of his house; he then suffered multiple wounds from a baseball bat.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital.

At today’s sitting of Tralee District Court, Sergeant Ernie Henderson said the accused made no reply when the new charge of assault causing serious harm was put to him.

The second charge of producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight remains.

Solicitor for Mr Lane, David Ramsey asked Judge Waters to note of both the delay in receiving direction from the DPP and the amount of time his client has been in custody.

Judge Waters adjourned the case for one week.