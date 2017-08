Thomas Lynch, a business consultant from Castleisland, topped the poll among Roses and Rose Escorts to become the 2017 Rose Escort of the Year last night.

Dáithí Ó Sé announced the result live on RTÉ One television in the Festival Dome and presented him with a cheque for €1,000.

Thomas, who was sponsored by Grant Thornton, described his win as the highlight of a memorable week: