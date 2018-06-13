Castleisland Gaelscoil Wins Feile Peile Gaeil Linn

Gaelscoil Aogáin of Castleisland have won the Féile Peile Gael Linn which was held in the Muskerry Gaeltacht area of Ballyvourney this week.

They defeated Cloghane National School in the final.

Eight teams from Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht National Schools, took part in the event.





As well as the two finalists, Gaelscoil Faithleann Killarney and Scoil Eoin Baiste Lispole, represented Kerry in the tournament.

Gaelscoil Aogáin’s win came just a week after Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee’s victory at the Féile in Ring, County Waterford.