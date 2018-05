Plans to close the Castleisland to Farranfore road over the summer months have been strongly criticised by Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland plan to close the road to all traffic from the 24th of May until the 20th of August in order to replace the Dysert bridge.

Deputy Healy-Rae says this will be a huge inconvenience and expense to people who operate between the two towns: