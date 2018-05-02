Castleisland Chamber to discuss summer closure of major Kerry route

Castleisland Chamber Alliance is meeting with Kerry County Council to discuss a road project which will see a main artery for the town closed for three months.

The N23 Castleisland to Farranfore road will close from May 24th to August 20th to allow for the construction of a new Dysert bridge.

Jeremy Burke of Castleisland Chamber Alliance says they were in the dark about the plans up to two days ago.

He says it is important the job is done but the timing of the project and the length of time it will take is of concern:

Meanwhile, Senior Executive Engineer Paul Curry told a meeting of Killarney Municipal District the €800,000 investment will result in a key piece of infrastructure.

He said the road closure is a short-term pain but is a necessary evil to carry out works quickly and expeditiously.

Mr Curry said the council will go back to the contractor to see if the three-month timeframe can be improved upon by incorporating out-of-hours work.

He said the council will ensure the upkeep of maintenance on the Camp Road, which is only suitable for cars, during the closure period.

Mr Curry said the Ballycarthy roundabout diversion will add 15 minutes to the journey times of HGVs, buses and cars.