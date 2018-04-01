Castleisland Chamber Alliance to hold defibrillator training

Castleisland Chamber Alliance is to hold training sessions in how to use a defibrillator.

The proper use of a defibrillator and effective CPR can significantly increase survival rates in the case of a cardiac arrest.

Castleisland has a substantial number of defibrillators at key locations and wish to train as many volunteers as possible to train in their use.

People over the age of 16 are invited to attend, the training will take approximately four hours, dates and times will be confirmed once numbers are established.

For more information contact Neil Browne on 086 3771901 or email Castleisland Chamber Alliance – [email protected]