A proposal to develop a walkway in Castleisland is due to be discussed further in mid-October.

Cllr Michael Gleeson told the Killarney Municipal District meeting that the Tullig Walkway would be a great enrichment for the entire area and asked if the council is committed to its development.

The local authority said it is working with Castleisland Chamber Alliance in relation to the project and the walkway will be discussed at the Chamber’s next meeting in October.