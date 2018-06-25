Castleisland Bingo in assoc with Kilmurray NS June 26th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Castleisland Community Centre in partnership with Kilmurray National School. Monster bingo at 8.30pm this Tuesday June 26th at least €4,250 in prizes must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000

