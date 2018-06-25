Castleisland Bingo in assoc with Kilmurray NS June 26th

Castleisland Community Centre in partnership with Kilmurray National School. Monster bingo at 8.30pm this Tuesday June 26th at least €4,250 in prizes must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000
Scottish company assessing oil potential off Kerry coast
A Scottish company is currently carrying out technical work to assess oil capacity off the Kerry coast. Europa Oil & Gas Holdings's prospect portfolio includes...
Dingle premises – which sold a year ago – back on the market
A commercial property in Dingle town - which sold a year ago - is back on the market. The three-floor 3,300 square foot property, which...
Retention planning granted for jarvey facility in Killarney
Retention planning permission has been granted for a horse harnessing and grooming shed at the back of a Killarney house, subject to conditions. Kerry County...
Catholic Bishop of Kerry on Priest Shortage & Pope’s Visit – June 22nd, 2018
Dr Ray Browne joined Jerry for an interview in the Killarney studio this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/bishop4.mp3
Call from the Dáil – June 22nd, 2018
Political correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry with the latest from Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call22.mp3
Showdown Against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh – June 22nd, 2018
John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner previews tomorrow’s senior Munster Football Final between Kerry and Cork. He also discusses warnings about likely traffic delays...