Castleisland Basketball Blitz Thursday Review

BASKETBALL

Garvey’s Warrior’s retained the Munster Joinery Premier men’s title at the annual St. Mary’s basketball blitz in Castleisland last evening in a what was a thrilling clash between the Tralee Super league side and neighbours national league side Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s.

St. Paul’s led for most of the first half and the sides went basket for basket in the second half before Warrior’s pulled away to win in the dying minutes.

Final score was 48 to 41 in favour of Tralee.

Warrior’s Trae Pemberton was named MVP for the game.

Reporting, Liz Galway……….

Day four of the tournament continues today in both Castleisland Community Centre and St. John’s hall.