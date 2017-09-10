Junior Club Football Championship
Semi-Final
Warriors V Ballincollig In Pre Season Final Later
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will play Ballincollig in today’s pre-season tournament final at the Tralee Sports Complex. Tip-off is at 4. This is preceded by the meeting...
Castlegregory Into Junior Club Football Championship Final
Dromid Advance To Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final
Junior Premier Club Football Championship Semi-Final Dromid Pearses 1-12 Skelligs Rangers 0-6
Scewbald Pony – September 8th, 2017
Actor Séamus Moran speaks about recruiting actors and crew for his film Scewbald Pony which will be filmed in Tralee next month. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_scewbald.mp3
How to make money off the internet – September 8th, 2017
On foot of ‘Batdad’ Jerry spoke to Adrian Weckler Technology editor with the Irish Independent about how to make money off the internet http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_batdad.mp3
Disruption in Moyvane due to works by Gas Networks – September 8th, 2017
On Friday's Kerry Today, the issue of disruption in Moyvane due to works by Gas Networks Ireland was discussed http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_moyvane.mp3