Case relating to council plans to buy 50 acres in South Kerry adjourned

A High Court case relating to 50 acres of prime land in Kenmare that Kerry County Council is trying to buy has been adjourned until May.

The lands, known as The Peninsula, sold for almost €20 million euro during the boom and stretch the coastline from Kenmare Pier to the mouth of the Finnihy River.

The High Court case involved an interlocutory injunction by the receiver for Oaktree Capital Ltd against two individuals, property developer Brian Gallivan and businessman Hans Ventura who have claimed rights to the land.

The injunction was part of an effort to gain vacant possession to allow the sale to Kerry County Council go ahead.

The injunction application was denied and the case was due to be heard in full this week however it was listed for mention and has been adjourned until the 1st of May when it is listed for mention again.

Kerry County Council had a bid for the land accepted in principal by the receiver in October 2016 and intends to develop it for the people of the area. It had originally expressed an interest in the land prior to its sale as part of a much larger portfolio of loans from NAMA.

The Peninsula land was to be developed as a major residential and commercial area before it was ultimately transferred to NAMA which sold it to current owners Oaktree Capital.

Calls have been made for the council to secure the lands by Senator Mark Daly and Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen who are part of a local committee on the matter.