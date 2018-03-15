Case involving planning for ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry conceded by An Bórd Pleanala

A case involving planning permission for a ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry has been conceded by An Bórd Pleanála.

An Bórd Pleanála is now awaiting the perfected order from the courts – the case will then be remitted to the Bórd for further consideration.

Kerry County Council originally refused planning for the project at Ballyhorgan – the developer Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd, appealed the decision to An Bórd Pleanála, who granted permission in July 2016.

This decision was upheld by the High Court on appeal.

North Kerry Windfarm Turbine Awareness Group sought to have their concerns heard before the Supreme Court and were granted permission to do so in October 2017.

However this week a spokesperson for the Courts Service said the Supreme Court had been informed both parties had consented to a settlement.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News An Bórd Pleanála said ‘late developments had come to light in the North Kerry case and the better course of action was to concede’.

