Carolyn Brosnan, Killarney and San Francisco

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterward in Kilsarcon Cemetery, Currow. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.