Carolyn Brosnan, Killarney and San Francisco

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterward in Kilsarcon Cemetery, Currow. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Latest News
That’s Jazz – January 17th, 2018
Rathmore’s Marian Players – January 17th, 2018
Joe McGill’s guests on In Conversation this week are members of Rathmore’s Marian Players. The group, who stage an annual pantomime in Rathmore, raised over €262,000 for the Kerry Parents and...
Dáil debate on repealing the 8th Amendment – January 18th, 2018
We hear from the debate and discussion on the 8th Amendment in the Dáil including Health Minister Simon Harris, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae...
Kerry construction company enters into examinership – January 18th, 2018
Denis Moriarty Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd, based in The Kerries, Tralee, has been granted the protection of the High Court through the examinership process....
Local Property Tax and the ‘Squeezed Middle’ – January 18th, 2018
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced a review of the local property tax; at the moment the tax is calculated on 2013 market...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY New Women's head coach Adam Griggs has named a trimmed-down squad of 25 for Sunday's Six Nations warm-up game with Wales. 13 names have...
Kerry Schools Cross Country Championships Results
The Kerry Schools Cross Country Championships took place at The Demesne, Killarney today. Reporting, Tom O' Donoghue..............
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Cork Hurler Patrick Horgan says he doesn't pay much attention to their recent loss to Kerry in The Munster Hurling League. The Glen Rovers...